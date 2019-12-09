Odisha yet to submit proposals under PM-KUSUM

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has not yet submitted its proposals to avail Central assistance under the newly launched Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM).Launched in February this year, the three-component scheme aims to add solar and other renewable capacity of 25,750 MW by 2022 with total Central financial support of Rs 34,422 crore.

While the component-A has provisions for decentralised ground-mounted grid-connected renewable power plants having individual plant size up to 2 MW, component-B extends assistance for installation of standalone solar powered agriculture pumps with individual pump capacity up to 7.5 HP. The component-C aids solarisation of 10 lakh grid-connected agriculture pumps with the capacity up to 7.5 HP each. Replying to a question by MP Prasanna Acharya in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State (Independent charge) for New, Renewable Energy and Power R K Singh said Odisha is yet to submit demand for allocation of capacity under components-A and C of the scheme. “The PM-KUSUM is a demand driven scheme and State-wise targets have not been fixed. But basing on the demand received from different States, allocation of 2500 standalone solar water pumps has been made for Odisha under component-B of the scheme,” he informed.

The Minister said since disbursement of Central Financial Assistance (CFA) is linked with progress of implementation of the scheme, so far, no CFA has been disbursed to Odisha under the scheme as no proposal has been received.

The scheme would ensure that sufficient local solar / other renewable energy-based power is available for feeding rural load centres and agriculture pump-set loads, which require power mostly during the day time. Availability of power closer to the agriculture loads or to electrical substations in a decentralised manner will result in reduced transmission losses for power utilities.

Even as the scheme will open a stable and continuous source of income to the rural land owners for a period of 25 years by utilisation of their dry/uncultivable land, no demand from the State to avail the assistance has left many surprised. Components-A and C of the scheme were to be implemented in pilot mode by December 31.

