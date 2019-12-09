Outfit formed to protest JSW plant

PARADIP: To intensify their protest against JSW’s proposed captive steel plant on land vacated by Posco, residents of Dhinkia, Nuagaon and Gadakujanga panchayats on Sunday floated a new outfit called ‘JSW Pratirodha Sangram Samiti’.

Former MLA and Congress leader Lalatendu Mohapatra was unanimously elected president of the outfit, formed on the lines of Posco Pratirodha Sangram Samiti. Condemning a public hearing conducted for JSW’s integrated steel plant a captive port at Jatadhari river mouth, he said the newly formed outfit will fight tooth and nail to ensure industrial units that contribute to pollution are not set up near the villages.

JSW Utkal Steel Limited has planned to set up a steel plant in the area on land acquired for the South Korean steel major’s steel plant which did not materialise. Mohapatra alleged JSW’s captive port will adversely affect operations at Paradip port. Citing an example, he said cargo handling at Visakhapatnam port was severely affected following setting up of Gangavaram port nearby.

Sources said JSW Utkal Steel Limited is all set to expedite work on construction of its proposed 52 MTPA steel project. The Odisha State Pollution Control Board has convened a public hearing at Jagannath temple in Gadakujang village on December 20 to assess the project’s impact on environment and obtain clearance from Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The villagers have vowed to protest the public hearing.

Earlier, JSW had submitted a proposal to Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (Ipicol), expressing its intention to set up a captive port at Jatadhari Muhan, around 8 km from Paradip port. The proposed site of the port is the same as that of Posco.

The villagers alleged it is illegal for JSW to set up its plant on land vacated by Posco. “The State Government should have returned the land to people as no project can be set up on it within five years of its acquisition,” they said.