PLGA Week peaceful, tribals heave a sigh of relief

MALKANGIRI: Swabhiman Anchal heaved a sigh of relief as the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Week of the Maoists came to an end on Sunday with no reports of violence from any where in Malkangiri.

Vehicular traffic was affected from the beginning of the PLGA Week from December 2 as Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) authorities suspended plying of at least 11 buses on different routes as a preventive measure to avert any untoward incidents. As a result, all buses to Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Visakhapatnam, Bhanjanagar and Jeypore remained off road. However, with the PLGA Week coming to and end, sources in OSRTC said, the bus service would resume from Monday.

Sources said no violence was reported during the week as precise intensified combing operation by personnel of Border Security Force (BSF), District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Special Operation Group in sensitive areas across the district forced the Maoists to remain in hiding.

Intelligence-based operation carried out by the security forces put the rebels on back foot and restricted them to observe the week only by holding meetings in Swabhiman Anchal and some inaccessible areas bordering Andhra Pradesh.

The Maoists managed to hold meetings in Swabhiman Anchal and near Tulsi mountain bordering the neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

The rebels, however, have reportedly persuaded some local tribals in the villages along AP-Odisha border to join the PLGA. The military wing of the Maoists is facing serious cadre crisis.

There was some reports of the Maoists setting construction vehicles on fire in the neighbouring Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.