Poor quality onion sold

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: As if rise in price of onion, the highest in the last three decades, was not enough, the quality of bulb being sold in markets across Koraput has also taken a hit.

Even as the price of onion has touched Rs 125 per kg in the district, consumers have no option but to buy whatever sub-standard stock is available in the markets. Wholesale traders of Jeypore procure the bulb from Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

However, with the price rise being a common phenomenon across the country, they have cut back on their purchase in the last few days.

Wholesalers who stocked 20 tonne onion in their godowns have now limited their stock to 3-4 tonne.