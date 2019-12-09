Home States Odisha

Scrap sculpture makes it to Asia Book of Records

Published: 09th December 2019

BERHAMPUR: A 32 feet high sculpture of giraffe, made by students of Government ITI Berhampur, has made it to the Asia Book of Records.As per a statement issued by Asia Book of Records, the sculpture, made from scrap materials, has entered he India Book of Records, 2021 under the title ‘Largest Sculpture Giraffe. The record will feature in India Book Records publications and the title will remain exclusive for the achiever.  

“The title and supporting matter have been framed in accordance with the record writing format after an extensive investigation with meticulous verification of the evidence and book records databases with no scope of discrepancies,” the statement said.

The 32 feet high,12 feet wide sculpture, weighing approximately 2,000 kg, was made by 35 students of fitter trade of the institute in 22 days. “Scrap iron rods collected from broken roof casting was used to make the giraffe,: said Principal of ITI, Berhampur Rajat Kumar Panigrahi.

The students of the institute have also made a 22 feet high fish, an 18 feet high Hollywood film character ‘Predator’ and a 70 feet high guitar from waste materials. The guitar too had made it to the Asia Book of Records.  

A ‘Scrap Museum’ was opened inside the ITI campus in 2017.  Some of the remarkable creations in the museum include a table lamp made of bike gear, flower vase made of broken bathroom pipe fittings, wall clock with damaged bike parts and bicycle crank chain, a hanging scorpion with a broken bicycle chain, tractor with damaged C clamp and elephants made of waste iron powder.

An exhibition on ‘recycling of scrap under ‘Swachhata hi Sewa’ campaign was held in the ITI complex in September last year. “We have vowed to make the best out of waste,” said the principal.

