Steel City residents rue deterioration of public service, infrastructure

ROURKELA: Resentment is brewing among residents against Rourkela Smart City Limited (RSCL) and Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) over deterioration of basic amenities in the city.

Bad roads, traffic congestion, poor drainage and sanitary conditions have added to the miseries of the city’s residents. President of Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Pravin Garg said RSCL seems to have no plan to develop the city. He said three years after Rourkela was declared a Smart City, RSCL authorities have no data of the progress of the projects. Even as condition of roads and sanitation have worsened in the city, RSCL has taken taken up projects worth `5.5 crore for renovation of parks.

The members of RSCL Advisory Committee expressed concern over the slow pace of the projects in a meeting on Saturday. Interestingly, senior officials including RSCL’s CEO skipped the meeting. Rajgangpur MLA CS Rajen Ekka said he had to attend the meeting at a short notice. He said despite claims of authorities of RSCL and its consultant firm that many projects have been taken up and many more are in the pipeline, nothing is visible on the ground.

Coming down heavily on RSCL and RMC administrations, former chairman of erstwhile Rourkela Municipality and Rourkela Bar Association chairman Ramesh Chandra Bal said Rourkela ADM Yeddula Vijay, who has been given additional charge of RSCL CEO, RMC Commissioner and Rourkela Development Authority (RDA) Secretary, is unable to do justice to any of the post.

He said unlike Bhubaneswar Smart City, the State Government is not sincere about the development of Rourkela. With ineffective administration it is hard to believe that projects worth `2,750 crore would be implemented in the city.

Bal demanded immediate posting of a senior IAS officer with support staff to implement the projects and ensure development of the city. Meanwhile, Yeddula said Smart City projects worth around `700 crore will be executed soon. The first phase of Smart road project was started recently and selection of Master System Integrator for smart solutions is in the final stage. He said instructions have been issued to repair roads in the city. RMC is addressing issues pertaining to street lighting and public sanitation on a priority basis and situation would improve in a month.

RSCL is a Special Purpose Vehicle of the State Government, RMC and RDA to implement Smart City projects.