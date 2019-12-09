Home States Odisha

Steel City residents rue deterioration of public service, infrastructure

Published: 09th December 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

ROURKELA: Resentment is brewing among residents against Rourkela Smart City Limited (RSCL) and Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) over deterioration of basic amenities in the city.
Bad roads, traffic congestion, poor drainage and sanitary conditions have added to the miseries of the city’s residents. President of Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Pravin Garg said RSCL seems to have no plan to develop the city. He said three years after Rourkela was declared a Smart City, RSCL authorities have no data of the progress of the projects. Even as condition of roads and sanitation have worsened in the city, RSCL has taken taken up projects worth `5.5 crore for renovation of parks.

The members of RSCL Advisory Committee expressed concern over the slow pace of the projects in a meeting on Saturday. Interestingly, senior officials including RSCL’s CEO skipped the meeting. Rajgangpur MLA CS Rajen Ekka said he had to attend the meeting at a short notice. He said despite claims of authorities of RSCL and its consultant firm that many projects have been taken up and many more are in the pipeline, nothing is visible on the ground.

Coming down heavily on RSCL and RMC administrations, former chairman of erstwhile Rourkela Municipality and Rourkela Bar Association chairman Ramesh Chandra Bal said Rourkela ADM Yeddula Vijay, who has been given additional charge of RSCL CEO, RMC Commissioner and Rourkela Development Authority (RDA) Secretary, is unable to do justice to any of the post.
He said unlike Bhubaneswar Smart City, the State Government is not sincere about the development of Rourkela. With ineffective administration it is hard to believe that projects worth `2,750 crore would be implemented in the city.

Bal demanded immediate posting of a senior IAS officer with support staff to implement the projects and ensure development of the city. Meanwhile, Yeddula said Smart City projects worth around `700 crore will be executed soon. The first phase of Smart road project was started recently and selection of Master System Integrator for smart solutions is in the final stage. He said instructions have been issued to repair roads in the city. RMC is addressing issues pertaining to street lighting and public sanitation on a priority basis and situation would improve in a month.

RSCL is a Special Purpose Vehicle of the State Government, RMC and RDA to implement Smart City projects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp