Talcher MLA’s car torched

ANGUL/BHUBANESWAR: Unidentified miscreants torched Talcher MLA Brajakishore Pradhan’s car at his office in Talcher on Saturday night. They also set an ambulance on fire and fled under the cover of darkness. Talcher SDPO S Katara said the matter is being investigated and the culprits will be nabbed soon.

In August, two vehicles belonging to the MLA were torched at his residence in the parking space. Police are yet to make headway in the suspected foul play.

“We suspect the vehicles were set ablaze by some anti-socials who are natives of Talcher. Attempts are being made to identify them,” a police officer posted at Kharavela Nagar police station had said.

Pradhan could not be contacted for his comments on the incident.