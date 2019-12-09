Home States Odisha

Token system hits paddy purchase

In the last 16 days, only 869 farmers of the 14,361 who had registered for selling their produce, have been given tokens in the district.

Published: 09th December 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer sprinkling fertiliser in his paddy field in Kendrapara district

A farmer sprinkling fertiliser in his paddy field (Photo|EPS )

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The centralised token system, introduced by the State Government to do away with malpractice, has slowed down paddy procurement in the district.Paddy procurement in the district had started from Laikera block from November 22. In the last 16 days, only 869 farmers of the 14,361 who had registered for selling their produce, have been given tokens in the district.

Records show only three farmers have sold 151.19 quintal paddy in Durlaga PACS. Similarly, 284.28 quintal was sold by six farmers in Jharmuda PACS, 313 quintal by five farmers in Jhilapali PACS, 1,390.30 quintal by 24 farmers in Laikera PACS, 2,891.48 quintal by 51 farmers in Sahaspur PACS and 192.23 quintal by four farmers in Charpalli PACS.

The total stock sold in the PACS across the district is only 5,222.48 quintal till date. In such scenario, the task to meet the target of procuring 4 lakh quintal paddy through 32 PACS, four market yards and eight sub centres in the district seems an uphill one. Sources said paddy procurement has not yet started in 26 PACS.

Civil Supplies Officer Udit Narayan Patnaik said last year, six lakh quintal paddy was procured against the target of 4 lakh quintal. However, this year, paddy procurement may not exceed 5,622 quintal in the district by the time the process ends.

The farmers of 13 non-revenue villages in Lakhanpur block are the worst sufferers as they do not have records of their land. As per rules, farmers who have not deposited their land records online cannot participate in the paddy procurement process or sell their produce through PACS. Patnaik said applications of farmers were given to tehsildar of Lakhanpur four days back.The forms will be sent to the authorities concerned and once the farmers have access to their land records, they can participate in the procurement process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Token system paddy
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp