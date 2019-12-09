Token system hits paddy purchase

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The centralised token system, introduced by the State Government to do away with malpractice, has slowed down paddy procurement in the district.Paddy procurement in the district had started from Laikera block from November 22. In the last 16 days, only 869 farmers of the 14,361 who had registered for selling their produce, have been given tokens in the district.

Records show only three farmers have sold 151.19 quintal paddy in Durlaga PACS. Similarly, 284.28 quintal was sold by six farmers in Jharmuda PACS, 313 quintal by five farmers in Jhilapali PACS, 1,390.30 quintal by 24 farmers in Laikera PACS, 2,891.48 quintal by 51 farmers in Sahaspur PACS and 192.23 quintal by four farmers in Charpalli PACS.

The total stock sold in the PACS across the district is only 5,222.48 quintal till date. In such scenario, the task to meet the target of procuring 4 lakh quintal paddy through 32 PACS, four market yards and eight sub centres in the district seems an uphill one. Sources said paddy procurement has not yet started in 26 PACS.

Civil Supplies Officer Udit Narayan Patnaik said last year, six lakh quintal paddy was procured against the target of 4 lakh quintal. However, this year, paddy procurement may not exceed 5,622 quintal in the district by the time the process ends.

The farmers of 13 non-revenue villages in Lakhanpur block are the worst sufferers as they do not have records of their land. As per rules, farmers who have not deposited their land records online cannot participate in the paddy procurement process or sell their produce through PACS. Patnaik said applications of farmers were given to tehsildar of Lakhanpur four days back.The forms will be sent to the authorities concerned and once the farmers have access to their land records, they can participate in the procurement process.