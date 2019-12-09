Varsities hub of ideas, not ivory towers: President

BHUBANESWAR: The academic community in the country should engage themselves in areas of research creating a new knowledge base to sustain human society and empower the marginalised, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of platinum jubilee celebration of Utkal University here, the President also suggested that the universities should harness the richness of the country’s ancient knowledge systems. “Universities are great hubs of ideas, but they are not ivory towers. They are part of society and thus remain engaged with social change,” Kovind said.

He further said students and teachers should be sensitive towards the themes of empowerment of the marginalised. “Environment, health and education should be taken up vigorously,” he said.

The President said education is the best tool of social empowerment and he himself is a passionate advocate of this belief and stands as a proof of it.Stating that the world has started taking note of the richness of India’s ancient knowledge system, he wished that universities in the country also need to harness this. “Utkal can take the lead in this regard,” he said.

“In next five to seven years, I would like to see Utkal University emerge as an Institute of Eminence in our country. This status will carry with it not only recognition but also greater autonomy and higher funding,” Kovind said.He advised the university authorities to create an Alumni Endowment Fund to be utilised for infrastructure development and setting up of centres of excellence. He also suggested that the authorities should organise annual alumni meet.

“I am happy to note that the university has entered into MoUs with two reputed foreign universities. I am sure that the university will emerge as an Institute of Eminence with a strong international outlook,” he said. The President also laid foundation stone of RUSA Bhawan to be set up in the university at an investment of `25 crore as its main academic building.

Quoting from ‘Hitopadesha’, he advised students and scholars of the university to put their learning into practice and bring improvement to the world around them with their intellect. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in his address, urged all to work together to take the university to new heights. Terming students and teachers as soul of an educational institute, Naveen said coordination among them is essential for any institute to progress.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also called for working together to make the Utkal a leading global university and a global knowledge centre.Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Vice Chancellor Soumendra Mohan Patnaik also spoke. President’s wife Savita Kovind was present at the event with other dignitaries.