Woman gang-raped

SAMBALPUR: A 37-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped by four persons in Baraipali area within Ainthapali police limits on Saturday night.

The victim was found lying unconscious near Baraipali chowk on Sunday. After getting information, police rushed to the spot and admitted the woman in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla. After gaining consciousness, the victim revealed that she was gang-raped.

Police sources said the woman was waiting in Baraipali area when a youth offered her lift to her home on his motorcycle. She sat on the youth’s two-wheeler and the latter took her to a deserted place and raped her. Later, three of his friends arrived at the spot, raped the woman and fled. The victim walked towards Baraipali Chowk and fell unconscious near a mobile shop.

Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said four persons have been detained in this connection and investigation into the matter is underway. The condition of the woman is stable, he said.