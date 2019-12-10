Buried in a truck-load of chromite, Odishaa couple survives

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A couple sustained grievous injuries after being buried under tonnes of chromite laden on a truck which overturned near their motorcycle on NH-253 at Pankapala Bangala Chowk within Kalinga Nagar police limits on Monday.

The man and his wife, hailing from Talajanga village, were travelling on their motorycle when the chromite-laden truck turned turtle near them.

Both were buried neck-deep in the mineral dump. Hearing their screams, locals rushed to the spot and rescued them.

They were taken to a private hospital in Kalinga Nagar and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated, police said.

Their condition is stated to be critical. The driver of the truck fled the spot after the mishap. Police have launched a manhunt to nab him.