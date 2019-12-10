CAC warns of separate State demand

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Central Action Committee (CAC) of All Bar Associations of Western Odisha said it would seek separate State for the region if its demand of setting up of a High Court bench is not met by January 30 next year.

As per a release issued by the committee, if the State Government does not send the comprehensive proposal for establishment of HC bench to the Centre and the latter does not take appropriate steps in this regard, it will be compelled to demand a separate State for Western Odisha.