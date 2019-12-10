Congress sees BJD-BJP tacit deal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday alleged that there is a tacit understanding between BJD and BJP not to raise important issues concerning the State in Parliament.

Alleging that the BJD has stopped raising uncomfortable questions for the BJP either in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik alleged at a media conference here that the regional outfit has always come to the rescue of BJP in Parliament whenever necessary.

Patnaik said on October 26 three BJD Rajya Sabha members Prasanna Acharya, Sasmit Patra and A Bhaskar Rao had given notice along with other members for discussion on economic slowdown.

However, none of the three RS members spoke on the issue on October 27 as per the revised list of business.

Giving another example, Patnaik said on October 29, the lone Congress MP in Lok Sabha Saptagiri Ulaka raised the Smitarani Biswal death case and demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

Three BJD MPs opposed Ulaka and the BJP MPs remained silent. Patnaik said the State unit of BJP had demanded a CBI probe into the incident on a daily basis.

But, the party’s Parliamentarians remained silent when the issue was raised by Congress in the House, he said.

Patnaik alleged that election of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar Director, clearly establishes the nexus between BJD-BJP.

There was contest between BJD MP Amar Patnaik and BJP MP Aswani Baisnav for the post of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Director. Patnaik wondered, how come the BJD candidate won the election which has only eight members in the Upper House while BJP has 81 members.