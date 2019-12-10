Four arrested in Sambalpur gangrape case

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur Police on Monday arrested four persons for alleged gangrape of a 37-year-old married woman at Baraipali in Sambalpur city on Saturday night.

The accused are Shib Shankar Naik (25), Dolamani Bhue (30) alias Bhangdubi, Mahesh Seth (24) and Akrura Chhuria (22), all from Ainthapali police station area. Police have also seized a motorcycle from their possession.

Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said the incident has been marked as a red flag case and steps will be taken to complete the investigation and submit the charge-sheet in 20 days.

Singh said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Investigative Units from Crime Against Women (IUCAW), Sujata Panda is the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case.

Police would request for appointment of a special Public Prosecutor (PP) to plead in favour of prosecution.

After submission of the charge-sheet, they will also request the authorities for speedy trial of the case.

On Sunday morning, the victim was found lying unconscious near Baraipali Chowk here.

After getting information, police rushed to the spot and admitted the woman in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla.

After gaining consciousness, the victim revealed that she was gang-raped.

Police said the woman was waiting in Baraipali when a youth offered her lift to her home on his motorcycle.

As the woman agreed, the youth took her to a deserted place and raped her. Later, three other accused raped the woman and fled.

The victim walked towards Baraipali Chowk and fell unconscious near a mobile shop.

The SP said the victim is undergoing treatment at VIMSAR and her condition is stable. The accused have been arrested under Sections 366 and 376 (D) of IPC and further investigation is on, he added.