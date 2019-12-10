Home States Odisha

Help desk, fan park for cricket enthusiasts at Cuttack's Barabati stadium

Gallery tickets for the match will be printed with seat numbers and adequate number of volunteers will be present to support the spectators.

Published: 10th December 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Barabati Stadium

Barabati Stadium

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  For the first time, Odisha Cricket Association will set up help desk in the galleries for the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies at Barabati Stadium scheduled on December 22.

Gallery tickets for the match will be printed with seat numbers and adequate number of volunteers will be present to support the spectators.

The OCA has also decided to set up a fan zone with a big LCD screen at the upper Bali Yatra ground as many sports lovers could not watch the match live due to limitation of tickets in the past.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for offline sale of tickets on December 19 at Barabati Stadium. One person can buy two tickets by producing identity proof at the counters.

Considering the enthusiastic response to online sale during which 8,150 tickets were sold out in a hour soon on December 5, organisers expect a huge turnout for offline tickets as well.

This time the number of tickets has reduced by 5,300 after the OCA decided against opening Gallery No 7, which suffered extensive damage in cyclone Fani.

According to OCA, tickets for the day-night match will be sold to affiliated units, clubs and schools on December 16 and 17. 

Association secretary Sanjay Behera has requested people not to make queues from late night at the counters for purchasing tickets as there will be no lighting arrangement. Queues will begin from 7 am and sale will begin from 9 am at 12 counters.

When players reach Bhubaneswar on December 19 for the match, Bhubaneswar DCP will be in-charge of players’ security at their place of stay in the city and during their transit from hotels to stadium and return, Cuttack DCP will be in-charge of the security at the venue, while Traffic DCP has been given the charge of traffic management.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Barabati Stadium Odisha Cricket Association Cricket Odisha Cuttack
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp