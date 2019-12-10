Help desk, fan park for cricket enthusiasts at Cuttack's Barabati stadium

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: For the first time, Odisha Cricket Association will set up help desk in the galleries for the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies at Barabati Stadium scheduled on December 22.

Gallery tickets for the match will be printed with seat numbers and adequate number of volunteers will be present to support the spectators.

The OCA has also decided to set up a fan zone with a big LCD screen at the upper Bali Yatra ground as many sports lovers could not watch the match live due to limitation of tickets in the past.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for offline sale of tickets on December 19 at Barabati Stadium. One person can buy two tickets by producing identity proof at the counters.

Considering the enthusiastic response to online sale during which 8,150 tickets were sold out in a hour soon on December 5, organisers expect a huge turnout for offline tickets as well.

This time the number of tickets has reduced by 5,300 after the OCA decided against opening Gallery No 7, which suffered extensive damage in cyclone Fani.

According to OCA, tickets for the day-night match will be sold to affiliated units, clubs and schools on December 16 and 17.

Association secretary Sanjay Behera has requested people not to make queues from late night at the counters for purchasing tickets as there will be no lighting arrangement. Queues will begin from 7 am and sale will begin from 9 am at 12 counters.

When players reach Bhubaneswar on December 19 for the match, Bhubaneswar DCP will be in-charge of players’ security at their place of stay in the city and during their transit from hotels to stadium and return, Cuttack DCP will be in-charge of the security at the venue, while Traffic DCP has been given the charge of traffic management.