Land of cyclone-hit Dalit families encroached in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: As many as five dalit families of Karatutha village in Kujang block, affected by the super cyclone of 1999, are yet to get land for constructing their houses.

The Orissa High Court, around 10 months back, had directed the district administration to ensure the families are given their dues.

It is alleged that the land allotted to the affected families was encroached upon by a local outfit Bidyadhara Sendha Paika Akhada Sangha. The families had sought the intervention of the district Collector and local tehsildar for demarcation of the land but in vain.

Members of the families-Rabin Sethi, Jogendra Sethi, Pabitra Sethi, Bijay Baral and Birabar Sethi said it has been 20 years since land was allotted for them and in the absence of its possession, they are unable to construct houses.

In the absence of land pattas, these families are yet to get caste, income and residential certificates, mandatory for availing benefits under Government’s welfare schemes.

The families had filed a writ petition in the Orissa High Court last year against the Collector, tehsildar and president of Bidyadhara Sendha Paika Akhada Sangha Golekha Jayasingh in the mater.

Adjudicating the case, Orissa High Court Judge Justice AK Rath noted that the administration has already served notice to the encroachers but the land is yet to be vacated.

The tehsildar of Kujang, on February 5 this year, was directed to complete the demarcation process within four months of the High Court order.

President of Dalit Bikash Parishad Sankar Das said nothing has yet been done to comply with court’s order.

He said last month, Sub-Collector Mahendra Prasad Mohant had directed tehsildar of Kujang to comply with the court’s order as soon as possible.