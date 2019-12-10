Odisha farmer rides horse to escape steep MV fines

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Desperate times call for desperate measures. A farmer of MV-42 in Malkangiri Municipality has found an alternative mode of transport, a horse, to deal with soaring fuel prices and escape the strict enforcement of the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

Jatish Mistry had bought a horse for Rs 23,000 in October this year and is now putting the animal to good use.

Despite having a two-wheeler of his own, he prefers to commute on the horseback to escape steep fines of the new MV Act.

Mistry rides the horse to the town market every day to buy his rations and the hospital in case of any emergency.

The farmer also drops off his two daughters at school, which is situated three km from his home, on horseback.

With his unusual mode of commute, he has become the centre of attraction of passersby and talk of the town.

“Why ride a bike when the petrol prices are skyrocketing and traffic woes are mounting? I save money and fuel by my environment-friendly ride. Besides, riding a horse minimises the chances of accidents,” Mistry said.