Razing of Mangu mutt begins

The Mutt was built in the 17th century by a famous saint of Udasin sect of Sikh faith and an ardent disciple of Guru Nanak Mangu Das.

Demolition of Mangu mutt underway in Puri on Monday.

Demolition of Mangu mutt underway in Puri on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: Demolition of Mangu mutt, located on the south-eastern side of the Simhadwar of Sri Jagannath temple, began amid tight security on Monday. 

Heavy earth-moving machines were engaged to demolish the monastery which was declared unsafe. Sources said it would take at least four days to raze all the structures of the mutt located in the 75-metre corridor around Meghanad Prachir of the temple. 

As many as nine shops, one hotel and a restaurant were operating from the mutt building. The businessmen were given 24 hours to vacate the premises before the demolition began, said Additional District Magistrate BK Das who is supervising the operation.

Earlier, the district administration had razed Nanguli, Emar and Bada Akhada mutts in the first phase of the demolition drive.

A total of 16 mutts have been listed for demolition to create the heritage and security corridor. Almost all Mahants of these mutts have given their consent to the administration for demolition. 

Guru Nanak came to Puri in 1550 and offered ‘Aarti’ to Lord Jagannath on the sand dune where the Mutt now stands. 

Dr Surendra Mishra, a research scholar on Jagannath culture, said Guru Nanak visited the shrine twice and offered prayers to Lord Jagannath. He had composed a special Aarti for the Lord which has been included in Guru Granth Sahib, the revered book of Sikhs. 

This apart, Guru Nanak’s son Sri Chand also came to Puri. His life-size marble statue, the only one in India, is worshipped in the mutt. 

Mahant of Mangu Mutt said apart from the statue of Sri Chand, images of Lord Jagannath, Mahalaxmi, Bhudevi, Sri Debi, Harihar and Hanuman were worshipped in the small temple located on the mutt premises.

In September, delegations of Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), Delhi and Golden temple of Amritsar had met Puri Collector Balwant Singh and submitted a memorandum requesting for preservation of historical relics relating to Guru Nanak in Mangu mutt.

The Collector had assured them to preserve the small temple on the mutt premises with the relics and Gaadi of the Mahant.

