Steps to address Rourkela’s sanitation woes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Setting a target of one month, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has started work on improving sanitation in the Steel City.

Lack of a scientific municipal solid waste disposal system has led to a complete collapse of sanitation in the city.

Piles of garbage can be seen dumped at Basanti Colony, Chhend Colony, Civil Township, Koelnagar and Orampara.

While the mega MSW plant project has failed to kick off, RMC’s efforts to set up micro-composting centres in the city seems to be heading for trouble owing to protests by residents of Koelnagar and Malgodam areas.

RMC authorities have failed to convince the people and go ahead with the plan.

Clogged drains in thickly populated areas especially slums have become breeding ground for mosquitoes and lack of monitoring by the civic body has only made matters worse.

RMC Commissioner Yeddula Vijay said steps are being taken to strengthen sanitation system in the city within a month.

From July onwards the RMC administration has taken several corrective measures including training of sanitation workers for effective segregation of waste at source points and their own personal hygiene.

As many as 104 fresh sanitation workers have been engaged to lift garbage from households, he said.

Similarly, ‘Swachh Sathi’ volunteers and supervisors have been appointed in all wards to create awareness among people on maintaining hygiene. Steps have been taken for setting up of 10 micro-composting centres and to get rid of single-use plastic products.

Efforts are underway to procure adequate Battery Operated Vehicles and Light Commercial Vehicles for door-to-door collection of segregated biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste.

Plans are also afoot to get ISO certification for 53 Community/Public/Hybrid toilets in the city.

The city, which has already earned Open Defecation Free (ODF) tag is now aiming to achieve ODF+ status, the Commissioner stated.