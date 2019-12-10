VIMSAR doctors demand new medicine department building

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) battling acute space crunch, doctors have stepped up their demand for urgent steps to create and operationalise new facilities.

A group of resident doctors on Monday submitted a memorandum to the superintendent and administrative officer with an ultimatum to make the new building of the Medicine department operational within a week.

A multi-storey building, meant to house the department, has been lying idle for the last three years and the existing medicine ward is facing acute shortage of beds. The doctors on several occasions had raised the issue but the authorities continue to remain heedless towards it.

In September this year, several patients were made to lie down on the corridor of the Medicine department.

Following this, the authorities visited the new building to ascertain the requirements for making it functional. But, there has been no progress in the matter.

A large number of patients were admitted to the ward on Sunday. One of the doctors said over 370 patients are admitted to the department at present.

However, the department has just 210 beds in its male and female wards. The doctors have also demanded to make emergency medicines available at the ward round-the-clock.

The doctors have threatened to launch a stir if their demands are not fulfilled within a week.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities have assured them that the new building will be made functional soon. However, they did not assure availability of emergency medicines at the department.

As a temporary measure, medicines can be stocked on a monthly basis, they said.