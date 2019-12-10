Wife dismisses suicide claim, alleges murder

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Wife of the teacher who was found hanging at the DEO’s office residence on Sunday has dismissed claims of suicide and demanded inquiry into husband Chittaranjan Panda’s death and immediate action.

On Monday, Mamota Patra said Chittaranjan did not commit suicide and sought action against those involved in her husband’s “murder”.

Patra filed an FIR in Koraput police station and alleged that some staff members at the DEO office had been demanding access to important files which Panda had refused to give.

Later, the files went missing, leading Panda to go over to the office residence where the incident occurred.

“My husband’s death is a case of conspiracy hatched out of vested interests by the DEO staff members including the DEO himself.

"They had been torturing him for a long while. I demand immediate action against the culprits,” she alleged.

Panda was working in Chikambo High School under Dasmantpur block as a science teacher and was on deputation to Koraput DEO five years back.

On Sunday, he was found dead in the DEO residence. Police recovered a rope and a suicide note from the spot.

Patra also alleged that the DEO and other staff had been torturing her husband over the missing file incident and are responsible for the death.

Police had registered a case of un-natural death but fresh investigation was initiated after the deceased’s wife filed the FIR.