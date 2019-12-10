Home States Odisha

Witchcraft violence continues unabated in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

The accused, 45-year-old Rupai Hansdah, was arrested on Monday and the weapon used in the crime seized from him. 

Published: 10th December 2019 07:21 AM

Maina Hembram undergoing treatment at PRM Medical College and Hospital

Maina Hembram undergoing treatment at PRM Medical College and Hospital (Photo | EPS)

By Sukant Kumar Sahu
Express News Service

BARIPADA: The State Government’s efforts to end witchcraft violence seem to have not yielded the desired result in Mayurbhanj district where such incidents continue to occur at alarming regularity.  

On Sunday, a 42-year-old woman was shot at while she sleeping in her house by a man in Talakhbadi village within Bisoi police limits on suspicion of practising witchcraft.

The victim, Maina Hembram received injuries on her head and is undergoing treatment at PRM Medical College and Hospital here.  

The accused, 45-year-old Rupai Hansdah, was arrested on Monday and the weapon used in the crime seized from him. 

Rupai said he suspected Maina of practising witchcraft after his 16-year-old son died of prolonged illness two years back. He was booked under sections 458, 324, 307 of IPC, 25/27 of Arms Act and Odisha Prevention of Witch Hunting Act, 2013, said police.

In a similar incident on September 24 last year, two women were brutally hacked to death by man in Madhupur village within Jamda police limits.

The victims, 65-year-old Karmi Murmu and 60-year-old Surya Hembram were murdered by Shyam Baskey who suspected them of practising sorcery. 

Another woman, 63-year-old Jaba Baskey sustained injuries in the attack. Shyam surrendered before Jamda police after committing the crime.

The accused said since his family members had been ailing for a while, he held the three women responsible for their plight and took the extreme step. 

Witchcraft violence is not limited to murders. In several cases, people suspected of practising sorcery are ostracised.

One such case was reported from Jualikata village within Bangiriposi police limits where a couple was ostracised by the villagers on suspicion of practising sorcery.

The couple - Chittan Murmu and his wife Parbati had to spend seven months outside the village. Their plight came to the notice of the district administration when Chittan had to deliver a baby in a tarpaulin tent. 

As pert official records, at least 98 witchcraft-related cases were registered in the tribal district in the last 10 years. As many as 53 victims died in the attacks. From 2018 till date, eight such cases have been reported from across the district. 

Former Collector Rajesh Prabhakar Patil had started an awareness drive against witchcraft in 2017. His successor Surendra Meena, on January 4 last year had decided to form rapid response teams at block level to combat the menace.

Block-level officials were asked to form the teams to keep a close watch in sensitive areas. However, the proposal never materialised after his transfer from the district. 

TAGS
Odisha Mayurbhanj
