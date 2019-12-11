BJD MPs meet Amit Shah, fuel talks of CAB deal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Several senior BJD members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday ahead of the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Parliament leading to strong criticism from Opposition Congress in Odisha about a tacit understanding between the two political parties.

Sources said the meeting took place while the debate on the Bill was going on in the Lok Sabha. The BJD extended support to the Bill and requested all political parties to do so in National interest.

The Bill will be introduced in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and BJD’s support seems to have made the passage of the Bill easier in the Upper House. BJD has seven members in Rajya Sabha while BJP and Congress have one each.

The meeting between the BJD MPs and Shah was mainly on the demand of Central legislation for approving Legislative Council in Odisha, a senior BJD leader said and added that the regional outfit took this opportunity to pressurise the Centre over the issue.

Senior BJD MP Pinaki Mishra said party members raised the issue of Legislative Council and other demands. It is expected that a Bill in this regard will be brought in the Budget session in 2020.

A unanimous resolution passed by Odisha Assembly on establishment of Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council) is pending with the Centre for the last one year.

The MPs also demanded revision of coal royalty which is due since April, 2015, release of GST arrear and other issues concerning the State.

Congress MP from Koraput Saptagiri Ulaka, however, criticised the BJD MPs for meeting the Union Home Minister when the House was debating the CAB.

The BJP and BJD MPs from Odisha have decided not to raise any important issue of Odisha in Parliament and the meeting between the BJD MPs and Shah has exposed the tacit understanding between the two political parties.

A senior BJD MP, however, dismissed such talks and added that meetings between union ministers and MPs are a regular affair.