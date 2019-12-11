Demolition of MLA quarters in Odisha to begin today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro on Tuesday announced that demolition of 42 MLA quarters will begin on Wednesday to pave way for construction of multi-storey building with garden, gymnasium, rest house, parking lot and other modern-day amenities.

The Speaker reviewed the progress in construction of the multi-storey building at a high-level meeting. So far, 24 MLAs have vacated their quarters and notices have been served on rest of them.

Over Rs 400 crore will be spent on developing the vertical structure by demolishing a portion of the present MLA quarters to accommodate 140 members of the Assembly.

It will have modern facilities like community hall, kalyan mandap, multi-gym, space for morning walk and commercial establishments. The flats will be of Type-VII category, sources added.