Family dispute, not crop loss behind Odisha man’s death

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Balasore police on Tuesday denied crop loss as the reason behind suicide of a 40-year-old farmer of Badapokhari Gaon in Oupada.

Police claimed Pradeep Patra took the extreme step due to the burden of loan which he had taken from local money lenders and cooperative society for doing business. Patra had borrowed more than Rs 10 lakh for the purpose.

However, he was not able to repay the amount as he suffered losses. He was under severe mental stress as the loan interest was increasing with each passing day.

This apart, Patra was unhappy over some family dispute as he was not in good terms with his wife. Due to these reasons, the farmer consumed pesticide not because of crop loss due to pest attack and heavy rains as claimed by his family members, said a senior police official.

“Neither Patra borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh to cultivate his land nor his crop on three-acre was damaged as alleged by his family. The family members intentionally manipulated the incident,” the official claimed.

Additional District Magistrate Sambit Nayak also said Patra had consumed pesticide because of some family issues. However, a formal inquiry will be conducted into the death, he added.  

After Patra consumed pesticide on December 6, his family members rushed him to Soro Hospital. He was then admitted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital and later, shifted to SCB in Cuttack after his condition worsened.

Patra succumbed while undergoing treatment at SCB on December 8. His family members had alleged that crop loss was the reason behind him taking the extreme step.

