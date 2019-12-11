‘Illegal prawn gheries on 25,000 acre yet to be evicted’: Odisha government

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State Government on Tuesday admitted in the Orissa High Court that encroachments in form of illegal prawn gheries spread over around 24,267 acres in Chilika and 882 acres in Bhitarkanika are to be evicted.

The Court was taking stock of the progress made by the High-level Committee constituted by it for the purpose on January 21.

In an affidavit filed in the court, Director Environment-cum-Special Secretary Forest and Environment department K Murugesan said the Committee had in its last meeting on December 3 decided to request Coastal Aquaculture Authority, Chennai “to permanently designate an officer for registering criminal complaints against encroachers.”

As part of monitoring process all district administrations concerned would henceforth provide photographic and video evidence of removal of encroachments in compact disk or pen drive, the Committee has decided.

“In its next meeting, the Committee will decide the modalities for securing adequate manpower and necessary funds,” Murugesan submitted.

The division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra directed for a meeting of the Committee on monthly basis and fixed January for review of the progress made in demolition and eviction of illegal prawn gheries in the two wetlands.

The High Court was concerned with the progress in demolition and eviction of illegal prawn gheries as amicus curiae Mohit Agarwal had in a report stated that “the orders of High Court are being flouted by district administrations of Puri, Khurda, Ganjam and Kendrapara” and the orders have “till date not been complied with”.

In pursuance of a Supreme Court direction, HC had taken up the issue by suo motu registering a PIL in September 2017 for restoration of ecology of Bhitarkanika and Chilika wetlands.

The Supreme Court had issued the direction on April 3, 2017 to Chief Justice of High Courts in 15 States to take up the issue of conservation of ecology of important wetlands. Of the 26 major wetlands located in the 15 states two were located in Odisha.