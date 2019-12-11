Inter-Odisha robbery gang busted, 11 held

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Police on Monday night busted an 11-member inter-state dacoity gang by foiling their robbery bid at a jewellery shop near Choudwar College. All members were arrested and lock-breaking instruments along with 40 gms of gold were seized from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off about a group’s suspicious assembly near Baghuamaa Temple at Mundasahi, a special squad led by DCP Akhilesvar Singh raided the place. “Seeing police, the criminals opened fire. Luckily, no one was injured.

"While police apprehended eight of them instantly, three others who managed to flee the spot taking advantage of darkness, were nabbed later,” Singh said.

During interrogation, the arrested confessed to their plans of looting the shop.

Police said, all are engaged in organised crimes across the country and have a long list of criminal antecedents.

In recent past, the accused have committed robbery in Baripada, Rourkela, Puri, Jajpur, Talcher, Angul, Khurda, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, Singh informed.

The arrested accused are Fate Singh, Pujari Waja, Dewa, Bantu Gujurati, Bablu Parak Chouhan of Madhya Pradesh, Nilesh Deepak Kale of Maharastra, Raghuvir Adwasi, Birju Chandan Solanki of Puri, Manoj Sahu, Mahendra Sahu and Satrughna Sahu of Jagatpur Station Bazar.