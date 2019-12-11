Odisha asks Centre to release GST dues

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State Government registered a growth of 9 per cent in revenue generation till October-end compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal, the State has expressed concern over delay in release of August-September compensation dues under Goods and Services Tax (GST) from the Centre.

The State Government has estimated its GST compensation dues, which is paid bi-monthly, at Rs 1,194 crore for the two months. “The State has so far received Rs 1,545 crore in two instalments. The first dose of Rs 623 crore was released on July 30 while the second instalment of Rs 922 crore was released on September 2, 2019,” said a senior officer of the Finance department.

The Centre has not released GST compensation for August-September to any of the States and Union Territories due to dip in revenue collection in view of the economic slowdown.

However, Odisha has written to the Centre for early release of its dues as further delay would affect its development projects.

The GST collection of the State till September end was Rs 6,591 crore against an estimate of Rs 9330.94 crore. The shortfall has to be compensated by the Centre, the sources said.

According to the GST Act, States and UTs with Assemblies are guaranteed compensation if the GST revenue growth is less than 14 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Centre has written to all the States, including Odisha, for discussing the issue as revenue position is very critical. “The compensation requirements have increased significantly and unlikely to be met from the compensation cess being collected,” said the letter.

This critical issue of GST compensation to States will be taken up at the next meeting of GST Council, the highest policy-making body, in which Finance Ministers of States are members.

The Council has sought views of the State on compliance as well as GST rates that will help augment revenue collection.

Finance Ministers of several States including Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh had met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged that funds due for four months since August be released as soon as possible.