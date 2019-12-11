Odisha minor kills self after spat over attending school

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 14-year-old boy of Pasuda village within Khunta police limits, who had set himself on fire after being rebuked by his parents and sister over attending school, died at PRM Medical College and Hospital here on Tuesday.

The victim, a student of Class VIII had an argument with his parents and sister over attending school.

When the boy said he did not want to attend school, his sister rebuked him. Upset over this, he locked himself in a room in his house. However, as he had done this earlier, his parents did not pay much heed to it.

A few minutes later, the neighbours saw smoke emanating from the room where the boy had locked himself.

They alerted the victim’s parents who broke the door and rescued him. The minor was rushed to Badasahi Community Health Centre (CHC) with 90 per cent burn injuries and later taken to PRM Medical College and Hospital here as his condition deteriorated. However, the doctors at the medical college declared him brought dead. A bottle of kerosene was found inside the room where the boy set himself on fire.

A case has been registered in this regard with Khuntia police. Investigation into the matter is on, said sources.