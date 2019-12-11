Home States Odisha

Odisha students lock School of Physics in protest 

During the agitation, several teachers and the PG Council Chairman held discussions with the students to convince them to withdraw the strike but in vain.

Students staging demonstration in front of School of Physics in Sambalpur University.

Students staging demonstration in front of School of Physics in Sambalpur University. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Days after Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) denied recognition to the MSc Medical Physics course of Sambalpur University, students on Tuesday locked the gates of School of Physics.

The students have been on dharna since December 3 demanding AERB recognition for the course. However, their agitation had been a silent one till now. Now the students have decided to intensify their stir and sit on a hunger strike till their demand of AERB recognition for the course is met by the authorities.

“We have now decided to sit on a hunger strike till our demand is met by the authorities. We were forced to take such step as the authorities have been apathetic towards our concern,” said Sanjeeb Barik, a student of the course.

Earlier on the day, the agitating students locked the two gates of the School of Physics at around 10 am when around 40 persons including teachers, students and staffs were present in the building. They staged a dharna in front of the gate of the department raising slogans.

Police rushed to the spot to persuade the students to unlock the gate. Though the agitators agreed to release the students, they refused to let the teachers out. Police personnel broke the lock gates at around 3 pm to rescue the students and the teachers.

The students alleged that the university authorities are trying to persuade them to opt for other courses in the department after they failed to get the AERB recognition. Sources said, the students have decided to stick to their decision of continuing with the course and are demanding the university authorities to get the AERB recognition under any circumstances.

