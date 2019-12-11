OPCC asks dissidents in Delhi to quit

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Tuesday asked dissident Congress leaders to quit the party if they are not interested to continue and join any other political party of their choice.

Referring to some dissident Congress women leaders who are camping at New Delhi for the last two weeks to press for removal of OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, senior leader Arya Kumar Gyanendra mentioned about a photograph of these women leaders with a prominent BJP leader.“I request these women leaders to quit Congress and join BJP,” he said.

Gyanendra said at a time when Congress is readying for launching a nationwide agitation against the Centre for the prevailing economic situation in the country, these leaders should not indulge in anti-party activity.

Instead of raising voice against the State Government, they are trying to weaken the party, Gyanendra said.

Meanwhile, the women leaders met Sonia Gandhi in her room in Parliament and raised the demand for removal of Patnaik from the OPCC president post.