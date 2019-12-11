Orissa HC adjourns hearing to January 25 date for plea on Sambalpur court works

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The intervention petition filed by Income Tax department in connection with PIL for normal functioning of courts in Sambalpur went without hearing in Orissa High Court on Tuesday.

When the case came up on Tuesday, the division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra adjourned hearing to January 25, 2020 citing a Supreme Court order passed on December 6.

Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Sambalpur Range, DN Kar filed the intervention petition on December 2 to implead him in the PIL “for proper adjudication of the case”.

The Court had on that day fixed December 10 to consider the petition.

The intervention petition had alleged that for the last few months Sambalpur District Bar Association has been giving a strike call on the last three days of the month.

“Their members are also coming and forcibly preventing the officers and staff from entering the office building. Not only that, but they also threaten taxpayers and Chartered Accountants from entering the office building. It is apprehended that the Bar Association would again resort to a similar boycott on the last three days of December 2019, which would have a serious impact on tax administration in Sambalpur”, Kar said in the petition.

It also cited the Supreme Court order that had taken note of the affidavit filed by Registrar of Orissa High Court stating that some of the districts, where practically no work has been done throughout the year, have not resumed work.

The Supreme Court had asked the High Court to identify the adjacent districts where persons can seek redressal of their grievances and create concurrent jurisdiction in those districts to transfer adequate number of officers from the non-working districts for the purpose.

While fixing January 10 for hearing the case, the Supreme Court order said: “We also call upon the State Bar Council and Bar Council of India to inform us as to what steps have they taken to ensure smooth functioning of all the courts and against delinquent lawyers who despite their advise persist in abstaining from work and affidavit be filed in this behalf within three weeks”.

The lawyers are resorting to strikes over their demand for creation of HC Bench in Western and Southern parts of Orissa citing long-distance travel to Cuttack.

In the order the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices SK Kaul and Justice KM Joseph further observed, “The creation of a bench of the High Court is a question to be examined by the High Court but in this atmosphere, there can be no question of the same, or rather should not be examined till such time as the advocates in these districts get back to normal work”.