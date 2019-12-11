Home States Odisha

Orissa HC adjourns hearing to January 25 date for plea on Sambalpur court works

The intervention petition had alleged that for the last few months Sambalpur District Bar Association has been giving a strike call on the last three days of the month.

Published: 11th December 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court, Orissa HC

Orissa High Court building (Courtesy to orissahighcourt.com)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The intervention petition filed by Income Tax department in connection with PIL for normal functioning of courts in Sambalpur went without hearing in Orissa High Court on Tuesday.

When the case came up on Tuesday, the division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra adjourned hearing to January 25, 2020 citing a Supreme Court order passed on December 6.

Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Sambalpur Range, DN Kar filed the intervention petition on December 2 to implead him in the PIL “for proper adjudication of the case”.

The Court had on that day fixed December 10 to consider the petition.

The intervention petition had alleged that for the last few months Sambalpur District Bar Association has been giving a strike call on the last three days of the month.

“Their members are also coming and forcibly preventing the officers and staff from entering the office building. Not only that, but they also threaten taxpayers and Chartered Accountants from entering the office building. It is apprehended that the Bar Association would again resort to a similar boycott on the last three days of December 2019, which would have a serious impact on tax administration in Sambalpur”, Kar said in the petition.

It also cited the Supreme Court order that had taken note of the affidavit filed by Registrar of Orissa High Court stating that some of the districts, where practically no work has been done throughout the year, have not resumed work.

The Supreme Court had asked the High Court to identify the adjacent districts where persons can seek redressal of their grievances and create concurrent jurisdiction in those districts to transfer adequate number of officers from the non-working districts for the purpose.

While fixing January 10 for hearing the case, the Supreme Court order said: “We also call upon the State Bar Council and Bar Council of India to inform us as to what steps have they taken to ensure smooth functioning of all the courts and against delinquent lawyers who despite their advise persist in abstaining from work and affidavit be filed in this behalf within three weeks”.

The lawyers are resorting to strikes over their demand for creation of HC Bench in Western and Southern parts of Orissa citing long-distance travel to Cuttack.

In the order the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices SK Kaul and Justice KM Joseph further observed, “The creation of a bench of the High Court is a question to be examined by the High Court but in this atmosphere, there can be no question of the same, or rather should not be examined till such time as the advocates in these districts get back to normal work”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa HC Sambalpur court
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp