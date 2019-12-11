Poaching of migratory birds sees a spurt in Bhitarkanika

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The arrival of migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park and its nearby areas has made poachers active in the region.

Environmentalist and Honorary Wildlife Warden Bijay Kabi alleged that poaching of birds has picked up pace at Talachua, Rangani, Bagapatia, Sailendra Nagar, Gupti and many other villages located within the park under the very nose of Forest officials.

Kabi, who shot off a letter to the PCCF (Wildlife) on Monday seeking stern action against forest officials hands in glove with the poachers, said locals hunting rare birds are a common sight in the area.

Even delicacies prepared from bird meat are served in many roadside dhabas and hotels in the district. But the forest officials have turned a blind eye to the practice, he alleged.

Nrusingh Behera, a villager of Iswarapur, said the birds are being hunted and sold to local hotels and other food outlets.

Most of the poachers trap the birds in nets. Some poachers also kill the birds by using poison and traps in the wetland. Eating the meat of a bird killed by poison also invites illness and is injurious to health, Behera said.

Sources said each migratory bird fetches between Rs 100 and Rs 200. Some villagers, who live in acute poverty, hunt the birds for easy money.

But, killing migratory birds could attract a penalty of up to seven years in prison under the Wildlife (Protection) Act,1972. However, Forest officials dismissed the claims of bird meat being sold in hotels and said drive against bird poaching and hunting is being conducted rigorously.

Bhitarkanika DFO Bikash Ranjan Dash said Forest guards are regularly patrolling the abodes of migratory birds. “We have also established 16 camps in the park and its nearby areas to protect the migratory birds,” he added.