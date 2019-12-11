Puri's Swargadwar rejig in four months

By Express News Service

PURI: The district administration on Tuesday started razing unauthorised structures from Swargadwar as part of the Government’s plan to develop the crematorium.

Several tombstones along with the old ‘Sraadha Gruha’ were demolished. However, shifting of the Samadhi (memorial) of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik was stalled. Sources said the memorial will be shifted once the administration finalises a suitable relocation spot outside Swargadwar.

The administration has set a target to complete all works related to Swargadwar development project within four months. Under the project, modern facilities will be created at the cremation ground which include construction of restrooms for pallbearers, landscaping and plantation, facilities for collection and conservation of mortal remains.

Meanwhile, even as the district administration intensified its ongoing demolition drive in Puri, members of the Sikh community raised a banner of revolt against the razing of Mangu mutt.

Baba Samsher Singh of the local Gurdwara along with some Sikh devotees reached the demolition site and protested the administration’s move. They said the mutt should not be demolished since it has historical link with Guru Nanak Dev.

Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahu, who was present at the spot, tried to reason with Singh by saying that the mutt belongs to Udasin sect.

Neither there was Guru Granth Sahib nor langar organised in the mutt. Besides, the life-size statue of Guru Nanak’s son Sri Chand was worshipped according to traditional Odia system. Sikhs never visit the mutt as images of Lord Jagannath, Sridevi, Bhudevi and Hanuman were worshipped in a small temple inside the complex.

A group of Sikhs from various parts of the country also met Collector Balwant Singh and demanded to stop demolition of Mangu mutt.

The Collector informed them that only illegal encroachment and unauthorised commercial establishments operating from unsafe buildings of the mutt were being demolished. The mutt temple with all the deities and Gaadi of the Mahant would be preserved, he told the visiting Sikh delegation.

Earlier in September, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had urged his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik to preserve the Sikh institution in his tweet. The mutt was established by saint Mangu Das in 16th century AD.

In the last two days, the administration has razed almost 60 per cent of Mangu mutt including two hotels and a restaurant operating from the unsafe building of the heritage structure. Sources said it will take one more day to demolish the mutt completely. After Mangu, the mutts which are next in line for demolition are San Chhata and Radhaballav.

On the day, two important market complexes, one along the Badadanda and the other at Mochisahi were also demolished. The administration plans to construct a modern market complex at the site.

On the other hand, Revenue officials demarcated land for the trumpet bridge connecting Jagannath Ballav and Malatipatpur bus terminal. Official sources said a large number of private property would be acquired and structures demolished soon for the bridge project.