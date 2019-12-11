Six get lifer for murdering liquor trader in Odisha

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Additional Sessions Judge of Kujang Pranab Kumar Routray on Tuesday sentenced six persons to life imprisonment in a murder case.

They are Ajit Das, Mantu Patra, Subhransu Sekhar Sukla and Jimuta Das of Kujang, Ranjit Rout and Rajesh Rout of Chauliaganj in Cuttack district.

They had murdered Prasant Narayan Das, a liquor trader, in Kujang Bazar in 2014.

Six miscreants went to the liquor shop and asked Das to give them liquor free of cost and also sought extortion money.

When Das refused, an altercation ensued between Das and the accused. The miscreants fled the spot after some locals came to the rescue of Das.

The accused came back after some time and opened fire at Das when he was in a local market. The Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000. In case of failure to pay the fine, they will have to undergo additional imprisonment of one year.