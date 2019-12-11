Home States Odisha

VK Pandian steps in to release funds to NGOs

Accordingly, the funds pending to NGOs for last three months were released in three hours of his visit.

Secretary to Chief Minister for 5T VK Pandian sharing lunch with differently-abled children during a visit to Bhadrak on Tuesday.

Secretary to Chief Minister for 5T VK Pandian sharing lunch with differently-abled children during a visit to Bhadrak on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

BHUBANESWAR: The State Institute for Disability Rehabilitation (SIDR) under SSEPD department on Tuesday released Rs 33 lakh pending funds to three NGOs for implementation of ‘Rehabilitation of physically, mentally challenged and socially disadvantaged persons’ programme within hours of Secretary to Chief Minister for Transformation and Initiatives (5T) VK Pandian’s visit to one of the facilities of the NGOs at Bhadrak.

Pandian visited the Centre for Rehabilitation Services & Research (CRSR) at Patharadi under Charampa in Bhadrak to review the facilities and enquired about the issues they are facing in implementation of the programme.

With ‘Time’ under the ‘5T Initiatives’ being the main focus of State Government, the 5T Secretary assured timely release of funds for providing therapeutic and rehabilitation services to persons with intellectual disabilities.

The SIDR released Rs 22.2 lakh to CRSR Bhadrak and Rs 5.4 lakh each to Institute for Self-employment and Rural Development Puri and Shivanginee Institute of Child Development  (SICD) Angul.

Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra and National Health Mission Director Shalini Pandit also visited CRSR to take stock of the facilities.

An internal inquiry has also been initiated by Chief Minister’s Office to ascertain why release of the Grant-in-Aid is being delayed to such institutions. Action would be taken basing once the report is received.

