Assured irrigation denied, Odisha farmers sit idle in Rabi season

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A majority of farmers in the tribal-dominated district are forced to sit idle in the Rabi crop season for lack of assured irrigation.

Out of the total 3.13 lakh hectare (ha) farmland in the district, the Agriculture Department has drawn up programme for cultivation over 93,684 ha in the current Rabi season, of which 55,580 ha are irrigated areas.

On the other hand, the total irrigation coverage during Kharif, as per official statistics, is around 97,612 ha.

But if reliable sources are to be believed, the actual irrigation coverage during Rabi season is only around 15,000-18,000 ha while it would be 45,000-47,000 ha during Kharif with monsoon rains. Even if the claims for Rabi season is considered true, then also farmers owning 2.19 lakh ha of farmland have no option but to stay idle, an Agriculture officer said.

The worst affected are the small and marginal farmers who cannot go for second cropping in a year and continue to languish in penury. “I am only able to grow paddy on my 1.5 acre of land that too once during the monsoon. Without irrigation during the rest of the year, the land remains barren”, Joseph Tigga, a farmer from Nuagaon block lamented.

According to statistics, there are four medium irrigation dams with combined ayacut area of 12,122 ha and 93 minor irrigation (MI) projects covering 17,856 ha in the districts.

Around 788 lift irrigation (LI) points account 17,996 ha while 51 micro river LI points have coverage of 216 ha and 4,989 deep bore wells have potential of 9,970 ha.

As many as 379 community LI points and 981 community micro river LI projects cover 7,952 ha and 1,962 ha respectively.

A total of 1,682 privately-owned LI points cover 1,698 ha,while 7,830 dug wells and 18,052 other micro irrigation projects managed by individuals have potential to irrigate 8,140 ha and 9,700 ha respectively.

The statistics are misleading as success of the irrigation dams depends on water storage status while MI and LI points and micro river LI points are dependent on availability of surface water.

Similarly, groundwater availability also influences other irrigation projects even as a sizable number of MI and LI points remain dysfunctional, sources said.