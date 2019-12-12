Home States Odisha

Criminal held after encounter in Odisha

While two criminals managed to flee, Babul sustained bullet injury on his right leg during exchange of fire. Police also seized a 7.62 mm pistol and two bullets from his possession. 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The absconding kingpin of inter-state dacoity gang, which was busted in Choudwar on December 9, was nabbed after an encounter with police near Naraj Chowk market under Barang police limits on Wednesday.

The injured criminal, Sachin Pawar alias Babul of Nagara in Maharashtra, has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said 2 to 3 criminals had escaped after opening fire at police while the latter raided the place near Baghua Maa temple at Choudwar Munda Sahi where they had assembled to commit robbery from a jewellery shop on Monday night.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Choudwar police and Special Squad of the Commissionerate Police raided their hideout in an abandoned Government market godown building at around 4.30 am on Wednesday. However, Babul opened fire at the squad following which police retaliated.

While two criminals managed to flee, Babul sustained bullet injury on his right leg during exchange of fire.Police also seized a 7.62 mm pistol and two bullets from his possession. The gang was active in Puri, Rourkela, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Talcher, Angul, Baripda and Berhampur.

