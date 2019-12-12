Home States Odisha

Decapitation of former Odisha CM Biju Patnaik statue sparks tension in Rajnagar 

Irate locals took to the streets and burned tyres to register their protest even as BJD leaders including Narahari Jena filed an FIR with Rajnagar police on Wednesday.

Published: 12th December 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

This is the second attack on Biju Babu’s statue this year. In June, some miscreants had vandalized the statue of the leader at the same place.  The statue was later repaired.

This is the second attack on Biju Babu’s statue this year. In June, some miscreants had vandalized the statue of the leader at the same place.  The statue was later repaired.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Tension prevailed in Rajnagar area on Wednesday as a statue of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik at Trinath Bazaar was found decapitated on Tuesday.

The statue was installed in 2013. Irate locals took to the streets and burned tyres to register their protest even as BJD leaders including Narahari Jena filed an FIR with Rajnagar police on Wednesday. Roads were blocked across the region by protestors demanding fast action by police in identifying the miscreants and taking action against them.

Police said, “We have filed a case under Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. The culprits will be nabbed soon,” said IIC Tapan Kumar Nayak.

This is the second attack on Biju Babu’s statue this year. In June, some miscreants had vandalized the statue of the leader at the same place.  The statue was later repaired.

The legendary Biju Patnaik had fought from Patkura Assembly segment in 1967 on a Congress ticket and had lost to a PSP candidate and school teacher Chakradhar Satpathy. However, he was elected from Rajnagar Assembly segment in a by-election in 1971. 

Patanaik strengthened his base in the district after 1971 and went on to become an icon for the masses. 

He still remains etched in the memory of the electorate here even decades after his death. “I was shocked to know that the statue of Biju Patnaik was decapitated and the administration has no clue,” said Nakul Das a freedom fighter of Kendrapara.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Biju Patnaik Biju Patnaik statue decapitated
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp