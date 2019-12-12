Decapitation of former Odisha CM Biju Patnaik statue sparks tension in Rajnagar 

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Tension prevailed in Rajnagar area on Wednesday as a statue of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik at Trinath Bazaar was found decapitated on Tuesday.

The statue was installed in 2013. Irate locals took to the streets and burned tyres to register their protest even as BJD leaders including Narahari Jena filed an FIR with Rajnagar police on Wednesday. Roads were blocked across the region by protestors demanding fast action by police in identifying the miscreants and taking action against them.

Police said, “We have filed a case under Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. The culprits will be nabbed soon,” said IIC Tapan Kumar Nayak.

This is the second attack on Biju Babu’s statue this year. In June, some miscreants had vandalized the statue of the leader at the same place. The statue was later repaired.

The legendary Biju Patnaik had fought from Patkura Assembly segment in 1967 on a Congress ticket and had lost to a PSP candidate and school teacher Chakradhar Satpathy. However, he was elected from Rajnagar Assembly segment in a by-election in 1971.

Patanaik strengthened his base in the district after 1971 and went on to become an icon for the masses.

He still remains etched in the memory of the electorate here even decades after his death. “I was shocked to know that the statue of Biju Patnaik was decapitated and the administration has no clue,” said Nakul Das a freedom fighter of Kendrapara.