Home States Odisha

Dip in fatal factory mishaps in Odisha

This was revealed at the State Crisis Management Group meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here on Wednesday.

Published: 12th December 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Industries, Air pollution, Toxic waste, Factory

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The  State has recorded substantial decrease of fatal chemical accidents in hazardous industries during the last 10 years.

“A consistently declining trend has been noticed in industrial deaths. From 121 deaths in 2010 to 78 in 2012 and 31 till date in the current year, there has been a dip,” said Labour Commissioner-cum-Director Boiler and Factories Niranjan Sahu after a high-level meeting.

This was revealed at the State Crisis Management Group meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here on Wednesday.

Tripathy directed the department to sharpen preventive enforcement and response mechanism through close monitoring and team operation. Sahu said there are 4,490 factories and 2,497 boilers in the State. Out of these, 35 factories are major accident-prone factories. Around 545 factories also have hazardous practices in their process of production. The chemical accidents generally occur because of fire, explosion and toxic release, he said.

The Chief Secretary directed all major accident hazardous (MAH) factories to update their standard operating procedure as per changing condition of the machineries and production process.  

The Directorate was asked to enforce standard maintenance procedure in all MAH industries by undertaking at least two visits in a year.

Tripathy also directed for frequent meetings of district crisis groups (DCGs) and take stock of the preventive as well as awareness measures taken through active involvement of local crisis groups (LCGs). Presently, 29 DCGs and 15 LCGs are operating in the State.

An emergency response centre would be set up in Directorate of Fire Services for immediate team response at the time of crisis while Rourkela Steel Plant and IOCL were asked to have specially designed HAZCHEM vehicles in their respective areas. IOCL was also advised to put another emergency response vehicle in Khurda in addition to those in Balasore and Paradip.

 Principal Secretary Labour, Employment and ESI Anu Garg; Industries Secretary Hemant Kumar Sharma; Secretary Electronics and Information Technology Manoj Mishra; Special Secretary Home Santosh Bala; Director, Fire Services Sunil Roy and other senior officers from departments concerned participated in the discussions.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha factory deaths
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp