Odisha villagers protest waste treatment plant project

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Residents of Kantaballavpur within Jagatsinghpur police limits are up in arms against the district administration’s proposal to set up a solid waste treatment plant in the village.

The decision to set up the plant was taken to address sanitation issues of the town. However, the villagers feel it will contribute to pollution in the area. They have vowed to protest against the setting up of the plant.

In the absence of a solid waste management plant, garbage is disposed of at a place near College chowk in the town. The two-km stretch of Machgaon sub-canal from Dusnumber to Purohitpur too has become a dumping ground for business establishments in the town.

This has resulted in alarming rise in pollution of water bodies which have turned into breeding ground for mosquitoes.

As per Orissa High Court’s directives, it is mandatory for civic bodies to instal waste treatment system in accordance with Municipal Solid Wastes (Management and Handling) Rules, 2000.

However, the mandatory provision has been completely violated in Jagatsinghpur which does not have a solid waste management plant.

Meanwhile, Executive Officer, Jagatsinghpur Municipality Bimal Kumar Lenka said around 3.60 acre land has been identified at Kantaballavpur for construction of the solid waste treatment plant at a cost of `50 lakh. The tender has already been awarded for the project. He said efforts are on to convince people in the area to extend their support to the project.