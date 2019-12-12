Putin pat for ‘smart’ Berhampur lad

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A Class XI student of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Berhampur has earned the appreciation of Russian President Vladimir Putin for his innovative ‘Smart Water Dispenser’ project at the Deep Technology Education Programme at Sochi in Russia.

P Biswanath Patra of Ankuli along with five Indian and as many Russian students were working on the project at the technology education programme.

While going round the workshops at the event, President Putin was impressed with Biswanath’s technical expertise. “We would really like it if more kids like you come from India and participate. It would be great,” said Putin’s translator.

Biswanath was one of the 25 Indian students and only from Odisha to participate in the programme which was held from November 30 to December 6.

The 25 students were selected by Niti Aayog to participate in the Deep Technology Education Programme in Russia.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also took to Twitter to convey his pleasure and congratulate Biswanath. The Class XI student, son of P Satyanarayan Patra, has been selected in the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) and currently undergoing a five-day training at National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar.

“Biswanath is more inclined towards research-oriented work. Despite spending most of his time in research, he has been able to keep his focus on his studies,” said Santosh Kumar Padhi, Biswanath’s guide and Physics teacher of Kendriya Vidyalaya. The students and staff of the school in Berhampur are extremely happy about Biswanath’s achievement, he said.

Earlier, Biswanath along with Sritish Kumar Gouda and Swayanshu Mandal had grabbed attention with their smart water dispenser project. The project was among the 50 best in the entire country selected by Niti Aayog under the Atal Innovation Mission.

Santosh, who guided the students in the innovative project, said, “We have been working on the smart water dispenser since the last one year. We are trying to find ways to connect the coding parts with the server. It can be used as a smart water meter or water ATM.”

A full-fledged smart water dispenser will cost between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000. It can be used to check wastage of water among other things.