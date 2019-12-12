Rickshaw pullers of Sambalpur stare at uncertain future

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Cycle rickshaws, once the most popular mode of public transport, are slowly fading into oblivion in the city.

With people having several options to travel in the city, the cycle rickshaw pullers of Sambalpur are now struggling for a living. Basudev Nayak, a rickshaw puller, in his mid-sixties, said nobody is interested in hiring a cycle rickshaw nowadays. He said the humble set of wheels are losing out to their motorised counterparts on the city’s roads.

For Basudev, it has become tough to negotiate the traffic of the city. His rickshaw can be seen parked near the railway station.

As he seldom gets any rides, he runs petty errands for shops nearby to make up for his daily expenses. At night, he parks his rickshaw outside one of the shops in the locality and sleeps in it.

“I have pulled the rickshaw all my life and I have no idea what can I do at this age. But if anyone can guide me to another profession I will be happy to do it as I do not want to sit idle now,” he said.

Like Basudev, other rickshaw pullers of the city are engaged in other jobs which includes using their wheels for carrying goods.

However, cycle rickshaws are not even preferred as a means of goods transport nowadays. What’s worse is that maintaining the rickety cycle rickshaws has become an uphill task for their owners.

The owner of one of the oldest rickshaw repair shops in the city said there are hardly 100 cycle rickshaws left in the city now.

He recalls there was a time when people from other States migrated here to earn a livelihood by pulling rickshaws. There was a time when people brought multiple rickshaws and leased it to the pullers. The migrants have left and the ones in the city are struggling to make ends meet.

Atul Mahakud, a social worker said the rickshaw pullers are not aware of the various schemes meant for the poor. “I suggest the administration to take measures for their rehabilitation,” he said.

While the elderly can be given old-age pension, the others can be given e-rickshaws or other livelihood options.