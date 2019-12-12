Home States Odisha

Sorcery takes roots in Cuttack’s tribal villages, two killed in three months

Investigation revealed that Soren was practising black magic and had gained the confidence of villagers, who believed that he was capable of curing different diseases.

Published: 12th December 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Sorcery-related violence has raised its ugly head in tribal-dominated villages under Tangi-Choudwar block of Cuttack district. Two persons were killed in the last three months on the suspicion of practicing sorcery.

In both cases, the victims were blamed for illness and troubles in family. In one case, on October 12 night a 60-year-old Ghana Soren of Godadhua village in Karanji panchayat was brutally murdered by Ghana Champia after suspecting the former of using black magic to foil the effort of other black magicians to cure his wife.

Police investigation revealed that Soren was practising black magic and had gained the confidence of villagers, who believed that he was capable of curing different diseases. Ignoring him, Champia had engaged other sorcerers from outside the village to treat his wife who was suffering from a chronic disease. When her health condition worsened, the accused suspected Soren of performing sorcery on her leading to her deteriorating health.

To take revenge, the accused beat Soren to death with a crowbar and dumped the body in a jungle nearby. Later, after arrest Champia confessed to his crime. In another incident on December 3 night, a 57-year-old Sinray Soy was brutally murdered by Debendra Suri over suspicion of practising sorcery by the former to kill latter’s family members at Berena village under Mangarajpur panchayat. Suri had hacked Soy to death with an axe while he was guarding elephants at his paddy field.

The killer had dragged his body for about 100 metres and dumped it in a bush. “We have not seen increase in such incidents previously. Sorcery-related violence was something that was dealt with at community level and settled with the interference of community leaders. Now sorcery-related accusations and killings are becoming more of a frequent occurrence,” said a local social activist Satyabrat Das. Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh said steps would be taken to create awareness in tribal-dominated villages and stop people from falling back on superstition to curb sorcery-related crime.

