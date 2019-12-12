Unrest grips Swabhiman Anchal over Odisha government neglect

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: As public unrest over the State Government’s neglect continues to grip the remote tribal heartland of Swabhiman Anchal, members of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRI) of the neighbouring Pedabailu block in Andhra Pradesh have stepped in to cash in on the opportunity.

Days after a massive protest against the failure of police action in the death of Raju Hantal of Ranginiguda village in Dhuliput, more than 5,000 people including women under the aegis of ‘Cut-off Area People’s Development Forum’ from seven panchayats of Swabhiman Anchal assembled at Orapadar on Tuesday evening and raised a banner of revolt against the State Government.

On the occasion, sarpanchs and ward members of Jamguda, Ginlakot, Boithli, Busiput and Jodiguda under Pedabailu in AP under the banner of ‘Visakhapatnam Adivasi Vikash Manch’ distributed relief materials like paddy, ragi and clothes among the people.

The PRI members from Andhra Pradesh addressed the gathering and expressed solidarity with the agitators. They said deprived of basic facilities by Odisha Government, villagers of Swabhiman Anchal want to settle in Andhra Pradesh.

Holding placards and banners, the agitators took out a rally and shouted slogans against the Government. They alleged that development continues to elude Swabhiman Anchal with various welfare schemes of the Government yet to be implemented in the region.

“Instead of fulfilling our demands, the Government has cheated us,” the agitators said.

Rama Hantal of Panasput said though paddy and ragi crops of farmers have been damaged by successive cyclones and recent inundation due to rise in water level of Chitrakonda dam, the district administration has not provided a single penny towards compensation despite repeated demands.

“The Government is spending crores of rupees to provide relief to flood-affected people of Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and other coastal areas of the State. But unfortunately, it has turned a blind eye to the plight of the affected people of Swabhiman Anchal,” alleged Jagabandhu Khilla of Jodamba.

Meanwhile, security experts here blamed the State Government for the volatile situation in Swabhiman Anchal. Taking advantage of the Government neglect for almost six decades, Maoists have thrown their support behind the agitating tribals, they said.

Sources said Maoist movement has intensified in Swabhiman Anchal with reports of the rebels mobilising people against the Government.