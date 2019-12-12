Woman held for smuggling brown sugar in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Police and excise officials on Wednesday busted an inter-state drug peddling ring in Jaleswar area, arresting a woman and seizing 310 gms of brown sugar along with Rs 31 lakh cash from her possession.

The ring was run by one Munna Khan alias Mir Rahat Ali of Shasanabad village under Jaleswar block with the help of his mother Rabina Bewa (58). Rabina was nabbed by the enforcement agencies in a joint raid but Munna managed to give them the slip.

Excise officer Jagdish Samal said more than 50 criminal cases are pending against Munna Khan in different police stations, both in Odisha and West Bengal. Munna used to smuggle narcotics from Bangladesh and peddle it in both the states.

According to locals, poor intelligence network has led to flourishing of drug trade in the region.

Drugs are smuggled from Bangladesh through West Bengal and after reaching Jaleswar, they are supplied to Balasore, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri and other districts.

In October, police had arrested two drug peddlers Faiz Mohammad and Ashiq Khan and seized 38.64 gms of brown sugar from Markona under Simulia police limits when they were heading towards Bhadrak on a bike.

In the same month, excise officials seized one kg brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore from Mill Badi under Jaleswar police limits and arrested one Sapan Kumar Pradhan. A gun was also seized from him.