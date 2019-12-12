Work on second drug-testing lab in Odisha begins

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Work on the State’s second drug-testing laboratory here started recently.

The laboratory is being set up near Kainsir Road in Singhpali locality over one-acre land. Drugs Inspector, Sambalpur Satyanarayan Mallik said work on the laboratory building is being executed by Public Works Department (PWD) and the cost of the project is Rs 15 crore.

The PWD has set a target to complete the construction of the laboratory building within six months. “After the building is complete, requisite equipment will be procured and installed to make the laboratory functional,” he said.

Once the laboratory becomes operational, drug samples from 10 districts of western Odisha can be tested here.

Besides, testing of antibiotics, cosmetics and vaccines can be conducted at the laboratory with use of advanced equipment by skilled technicians.

The quality control test of almost every medicine available in the market can be ensured through the facility.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his visit to the district on February 1 this year.