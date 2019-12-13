Home States Odisha

BJP raps government over World Habitat Award for Jaga Mission

The mission website mentioned that 18 lakh marginalised people will be benefited from the mission.

Published: 13th December 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday slammed the State Government for betraying slum dwellers by claiming to have granted land rights to 52,826 families under Odisha Liveable Habitat Mission (OLHM) or Jaga Mission.

Accusing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of misleading the people of the State more particularly the urban poor, State BJP secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar said none of the beneficiaries has received land rights certificate as claimed by the State Government.

“The land rights certificate issued to the beneficiaries is only a piece of paper which has no value. The beneficiaries can’t use the document as a mortgage for bank loan or get approval of the local development authority for construction of house,” she said.

Claiming that the Government is yet to provide them record of rights (RoR) over the patch of land allotted to the beneficiaries in identified slums, the BJP leader said the Chief Minister has managed to grab the World Habitat Award for Jaga Mission by providing false data to the UK-based organisation.

The mission website mentioned that 18 lakh marginalised people will be benefited from the mission. However, the Chief Minister during the launch of the mission had said the programme will benefit 10 lakh people, Lekhashree said.

She said the World Habitat site said the Gold winner of this year’s award are Action Aid India and Viviendas para las Entidades Sociales, Spain for their affordable housing scheme in Karanataka and Spain respectively.

The State government is one among the finalist but not the winner. Besides, the United Nations has not provided the award directly. The award was given by a private agency in partnership with the UN.

“The Odisha Liveable Habitat Mission (OLHM) maps and surveys slums, bringing together the use of pioneering technology and community participation. It then uses this information to assign land rights to eligible residents and upgrades the physical infrastructure with roads, drains, street-lights, sanitation and clean water supply,” the World Habitat site claimed.

The fact is that the Government has not done any infrastructure development for any of the identified slums, the BJP leader said.

