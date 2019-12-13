Construction workers deprived of government benefits

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Construction workers of the district have been cheated and deprived of benefits under Building and Other Construction Workers (RE & CS) Act, 1996.

Several such workers, who had paid officials of Labour department to get their names registered with Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, have alleged they were duped and not given benefits meant for them.

The workers, registered with the board, are eligible for financial assistance, house and pension. What’s worse is that several union leaders and influential people have formed phoney construction agencies and given fake ID cards with signatures of Labour department officials to the workers.

Paramananda Parida, a worker of Putting village within Tirtol police limits, said he had paid Rs 10,000 to a data entry operator of the Labour department for registering his name under the Act.

“He had assured that I will get the benefits within three months. But it has been one year and I still do not have access to benefits meant for workers,” he said.

Several other workers from Putting and Arana villages had given Rs 1,000- Rs 5,000 to the data entry operator. The workers lodged an FIR with Kanakpur police outpost against the official on Wednesday.

Officer-in-charge of Kanakpur outpost Charan Rout said efforts are on to recover the workers’ money.

“If the data entry operator does not return the money, action will be taken against him,” he said.

Divisional Labour Commissioner Kumud Ranjan Das said the data entry operator worked in the labour office in the district for one year in 2017. Now, he has left the job as it was not permanent.

Pledging ignorance about the workers’ allegations, Das said the Labour department has been providing benefits to around 21,000 construction workers in the district.