Initiative to re-admit school dropouts in Odisha

The initiative aims to ensure children complete school education till the age of 14 from Classes I to VIII. Meetings to review the progress of the initiative were held in 248 schools of the block.

NUAPADA:  As many as 400 dropout students have been re-admitted to schools in the last fortnight in Nuapada block as part of ‘Aasa School Jiba’ initiative launched under Sustainable Action for Transforming Human Capital in Education (SATH-E) project.

Headmasters, assistant teachers, School Management Committee (SMC) members, PRI members and members of Mo School Committee interacted with the parents of the dropout students to seek their feedback and counsel them further.

A test for the re-admitted students was also conducted to monitor their academic performance. Block Education Officer Resham Lal Naik said, “The outcome of the initiative has been quite fruitful in the last few weeks. We have readmitted around 400 dropout and long absentee students during the period and efforts are on to bring back more students to schools in future.”

